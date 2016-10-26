Big night for Nico as Halifax Mooseheads skate past Bathurst Titan

The Halifax Mooseheads appear to have learned from a heart-breaking defeat, preventing the Bathurst Titan from completing a comeback on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Centre.

Halifax blew a two-goal lead Sunday in a home loss to the Val-d’Or Forers, but won 6-4 against the Titan after the visitors attempted a second-period rally with a flurry of offensive chances.

“We played well today,” said Mooseheads defenceman and captain Taylor Ford.

“I think the frustration from last week kind of gave us the edge today. We didn’t let them do anything or get any momentum back, and that's the way we should play every time.”

Halifax was leading 3-0 early in the second, but the Titan rallied, peppering Kevin Resop with 19 shots and eventually three goals.

Despite the second period surge, Halifax showed maturity from Sunday’s defeat and kept its composure.

They took a one-goal lead into the final 20 minutes then put the game away.

“Everybody showed good poise out there tonight and we were able to keep the lead and that’s what we want to do,” Ford said.

Highly touted import Nico Hischier led the offensive charge for Halifax. He record his first career QMJHL hat-trick, scoring his third on the power play with a low shot from right circle that snuck by Titan goalie Reilly Pickard.

He also had three assists to finish with six points and first-star honours. He now leads the team in scoring with 19 points in 14 games.

“The most important thing is team success,” the Swiss import said of his big night.

“I’m really happy we got these points tonight's and we’re looking forward to getting some more.”

Jocktan Chainey also had a big game for Halifax, scoring his first two goals of the season with two big slap shots from the point.

“It was a very good feeling. It’s the first time I had two goals in this league,” said Chainey, who is just returning from pre-season shoulder surgery.

Barrett Dachyshyn opened the scoring for Halifax, while Resop finished with 29 saves.

Dawson Theede, Daniil Miromanov and Antoine Morand and Cole Rafuse replied for the Titan.