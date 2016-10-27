Halifax housing market in the green thanks to immigrants and refugees: CMHC

Halifax's housing market is sitting pretty in the green thanks to a boom in immigrants and refugees.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. elevated the national risk rating to the highest level this week and placed several cities in the red and yellow risk zones.

Halifax, however, is green across all categories including overheating, price acceleration, overvaluation, and overbuilding.

Guillaume Neault, CMHC market analyst, said for the first half of year the city received 4,500 new Canadians. A whopping increase compared to 1,300 in the same period last year.

“This is three times as much,” he said. “In that you would have the Syrian families that came here in March.”

Plus, given tepid economies in other regions more immigrants and refugees, as well as young people looking for work, are more likely to stay in Halifax. Neault said two or three years ago 2,000-3,000 people would leave the province a year, but so far this year it's close to 400.

Even if they're not buying homes, new Canadians are renting which shrinks the vacancy rate and helps to stabilize the housing market.

“When those conditions coalesce, we see the impact on the housing market and for Halifax, this is the first year in three years we've seen more sales on the resale market, more new homes being built and a lot of construction activity.”

It's a balanced market, but by no means a booming one. Neault said we're not seeing the same amount of new homes we saw in 2000. Rather, he calls it a “mild upswing.”

“For the next two years we should see more new Canadians coming here,” Neault said.