Man, woman charged after rash of armed robberies in Dartmouth

A man and a woman are facing charges in relation to a rash of armed robberies in the Halifax region.

Halifax Regional Police say the charges stem from three robberies in a roughly two-week period in Dartmouth.

The hold-ups happened Tuesday night at the Petro Canada at 610 Portland St., on Oct. 11 at a Needs Convenience store at 275 Baker Dr. and on Oct 10 at the Sobeys Fast Fuels at 543 Portland St.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with robbery in each case, along with three counts of possession of a weapon and one count of uttering a death threat.