Alexis Gravel makes 34 stops as Halifax Mooseheads edge Cape Breton Screaming Eagles

The Halifax Mooseheads squeaked out a victory against the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles on Friday night, courtesy of their rookie goaltender.

Halifax earned a 3-1 win at Centre 200 in Sydney after Alexis Gravel held off a second period Eagles onslaught en route to a 34 save performance. Cape Breton peppered the 16-year-old with 21 shots in middle frame alone. But Gravel held up, keeping Halifax in the game and eventually the lead.

“He was a key player for that game I think, he was really solid, not just the stops he made he made us feel confident on the ice,” head coach Andre Tourigny said after the game.

Tourigny was happy with his team's offence as well, even though they were outshot 35-24.

“Cape Breton played really solid we have to give them credit, but I think we did a good job you have to look at the number of penalties we had as well,” he said.

“If you look at Cape Breton’s last four games they only had six or seven goals against, something like that, so that's not an easy team to play against.”

Bradley Kennedy opened the scoring on the power player halfway through the first for Halifax. Pierre-Luc Dubois would then tie the game for Cape Breton early in the second.

But that would be all for Cape Breton, as Connor Moynihan would score his eighth of the season to take the lead.

Arnaud Durandeau scored the insurance marker midway through the third on the power play for Halifax.