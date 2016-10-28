Police still investigating murder of Florence Ann Keeble after 40 years

Forty years after her death, police continue to investigate the murder of Florence Ann Keeble.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said Sunday marks the 40th anniversary of Keeble’s murder.

On Oct. 30, 1976, police responded to a report from two hunters who located a body in the woods about 350 yards off the Old Sambro Road west of Rockingstone Road.

When police arrived, they discovered the body of Keeble, who was 17 years old.

Her death was determined to be a homicide. All these years later police believe there are people who have information that could result in an arrest and possible charges.