Police still investigating murder of Florence Ann Keeble after 40 years
The body of the 17-year-old was found on Old Sambro Road Oct. 30, 1976.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Forty years after her death, police continue to investigate the murder of Florence Ann Keeble.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said Sunday marks the 40th anniversary of Keeble’s murder.
On Oct. 30, 1976, police responded to a report from two hunters who located a body in the woods about 350 yards off the Old Sambro Road west of Rockingstone Road.
When police arrived, they discovered the body of Keeble, who was 17 years old.
Her death was determined to be a homicide. All these years later police believe there are people who have information that could result in an arrest and possible charges.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.
Most Popular
-
ISIS using tens of thousands as 'human shields' in Mosul: UN
-
Philippine President Duterte says God threatened to crash his plane over 'epithets'
-
UK expert shrugs off foreign investment, blames Canada for Vancouver housing crisis
-
Masked man jumps out from behind bushes, assaults 10-year-old girl in Dartmouth: police