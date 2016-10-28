Sackville Sports Stadium pool to remain closed until January following roof fire

Residents and members of the Sackville Sports Stadium are being advised the facility’s pool is going to remain closed until Jan. 2, 2017, leading to a cancellation of all fall aquatics programming.

This announcement follows a roof fire at the sports facility on Monday that has led to the need for repairs.

In a media release issued on Friday afternoon, the Halifax Regional Municipality said arrangements have been made at Needham Pool and Captain William Spry Aquatic Centre to welcome all Sackville Sports Stadium members in their facilities during this time.

Facility management and roofing contractors undertook a review and evaluation of damages to the pool and the pool deck area this week resulting from the fire and associated smoke that affected the facility this Monday.

It was determined a multi-week closure was necessary for completion of repairs, given the scope of work that must be undertaken to ensure the pool area is once again safe for use.

The unexpected pool closure has resulted in the Sackville Sports Stadium cancelling all fall aquatics programming, including swimming lessons, open swims, water exercise, and pool rentals.

Clients currently registered in aquatics programs will receive a phone call beginning on Monday, Oct. 31, to arrange for full program refunds for the fall session or to place a credit on their account for a future term once the pool reopens on Jan. 2, 2017.