Sportsnet to broadcast Halifax Mooseheads game on national TV this January
The Herd's Jan.7 home game against the Saint John Sea Dogs will now be at 4 p.m. to fit into the TV slot.
Hockey fans around the country will be able to tune in and catch the Mooseheads on TV this January.
On Friday, Sportsnet announced they will be broadcasting the Saturday, Jan.7 home game against the Saint John Sea Dogs to a national audience.
According to a release, the game will now start at 4 p.m. Atlantic time instead of the originally scheduled 7 p.m. time, as the Mooseheads will be featured before the start of Sportsnet’s Hockey Night in Canada coverage.
Tickets are available now at the Scotiabank Centre’s Ticket Atlantic Box Office, select Superstores, ticketatlantic.com, or by phone at 902-451-1221.
