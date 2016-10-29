Resop struggles as Halifax Mooseheads thumped at home by Cape Breton

Kevin Resop’s rough campaign continued for the Halifax Mooseheads as they fell 5-1 to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles on Saturday night.

Resop did not get the start he wanted at Scotiabank Centre, allowing three goals on 12 shots before being pulled halfway through the second period.

He returned to start the third but the game was basically out of reach.



“It definitely wasn’t the way we wanted to play tonight, especially after a big win yesterday,” Resop said as Halifax trailed 2-1 after the first and 5-1 through 40 minutes.

Resop was pegged to be Halifax’s No. 1 goalie this season but he has struggled, sporting a 4.75 goals against average and a 0.845 save percentage in 11 appearances.

“Obviously there's been some good and some bad, but it’s going to happen,” Resop said of his play. “There's going to be patches sometimes when you're not at your best.”

Rookie Alexis Gravel on the other hand has done well in his 16-year-old season. Gravel is sporting a 2.50 goals against average and 0.924 save percentage. He allowed two goals on 14 shots after replacing Resop in the second.

Halifax also struggled to generate offensive chances Saturday, scoring only once and going 0-5 on the power play.

“We just weren’t intense,” said Mooseheads forward Max Fortier. “We didn’t go on the puck or fore-check like we did last night,” Said forward Max Fortier of Halifax’s performance.

“That's what happened, we can’t create anything when we turn the puck over or make the wrong choices with the puck,” he added.

Peyton Hoyt got things started for Cape Breton early in the first, before Otto Somppi scored his fifth of the year for Halifax to the tie the game.

Jordan Ty Fournier would score what proved to be the game winner for Cape Breton just seconds after Somppi’s marker.

Olivier Leblanc, Giovannie Fiore and Massimo Carozza then added insurance markers in a three-goal second.