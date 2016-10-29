Halifax police arrest Dartmouth man carrying firearm
The 29-year-old man will appear in court Monday to face multiple weapons charges.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 29-year-old Dartmouth man is in custody after being seen with a firearm in Dartmouth, Friday afternoon
Halifax Regional Police responded at 4:02 p.m. to the call where they observed the man exiting a residence in the 0-100 block of Brule Street.
Police obtained a search warrant for the building, where they found and seized a sawed off shotgun.
The man will appear in court on Monday to face multiple weapon charges.
Most Popular
-
Hold on to your (very warm) hats: Brutal winter in Winnipeg forecast
-
Sackville Sports Stadium pool to remain closed until January following roof fire
-
Masked man jumps out from behind bushes, assaults 10-year-old girl in Dartmouth: police
-
Search of Stanley Park for missing mom of two-month-old suspended