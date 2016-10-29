News / Halifax

Halifax police arrest Dartmouth man carrying firearm

The 29-year-old man will appear in court Monday to face multiple weapons charges.

A 29-year-old Dartmouth man is in custody after being seen with a firearm in Dartmouth, Friday afternoon

Halifax Regional Police responded at 4:02 p.m. to the call where they observed the man exiting a residence in the 0-100 block of Brule Street.

Police obtained a search warrant for the building, where they found and seized a sawed off shotgun.

The man will appear in court on Monday to face multiple weapon charges.

