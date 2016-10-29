Rain is no match for the Halifax Hal-Con Halloween parade

Wookies, mermaids and Klingons wandered Halifax streets this Saturday, part of the fourth annual Hal-Con Halloween Street Parade.



A smattering of rain couldn’t stop the nearly 50 participants as they set off from the Halifax Central Library and made their way down Spring Garden Road.



“It’s another great turnout for us, especially because of the weather is just on the edge of raining,” said Travers Milo, the organizer for the parade. “People are here in great spirit, great cosplay and are ready for a bit of fun.”

Milo says the parade is great to have around Halloween since people have already created their costumes. He also calls it a spectacular lead up to Hal-Con, a three-day celebration of nerd and geek culture that will be held next week.

“[The Parade] is just one of those things we can do to give back to the community, cosplayers and to groups in particular that have supported us through the years to help build the awesome event,” he says.

Stephanie Brown, who performs under the name Raina the Halifax Mermaid, became involved with Hal-Con last year. While she was wearing a fabric mermaid tail on Saturday, next week at the convention she’ll be outfitted with a silicon tail made my special effects artists in Florida. That tail will weigh just over 22-kilograms.

“The way that they work they’re actually considered a prosthetic,” she said. “We can even swim in them.”