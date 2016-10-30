Halifax man killed while out hunting deer, shot by another hunter

Police in Nova Scotia say it’s too early to rule out charges after a 52-year-old man from Halifax was killed in a hunting incident.

“Two individuals were out hunting deer when one was shot,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Andrew Joyce.

Joyce said the two men knew each other, but they were not out hunting together. The incident happened on Big Tancook Island in Mahone Bay.



Asked whether charges were expected, Joyce said it’s too early in the investigation to say, but added that police would be looking into firearm charges.

The man involved is being cooperative with police, and was questioned and released over the weekend. He made the call to police on Friday just after 1 p.m.

Joyce wouldn’t say incidents like these are common, but said “it does happen from time to time.”

He urged hunters to follow proper safety procedures, and think twice while hunting.