Police seeking suspect in Lower Sackville armed robbery

Police are looking for a woman who robbed a Sackville Drive gas station at knifepoint.

In a media release, RCMP said at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, a woman with a knife entered a gas station on Sackville Drive and demanded cigarettes and money.

The gas station attendant handed over cigarettes and a small sum of cash. No one was injured. The suspect left the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a white female, heavy set, about 5’2”, possibly in her 50's, with a large lump on her lip.

She was wearing a black curly wig, dark-rimmed glasses and black track pants with three stripes. She was also wearing a black jacket or sweater.

RCMP members arrived on scene and were assisted by a Halifax Regional Police K-9 unit. Police were unable to locate the suspect.