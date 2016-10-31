Winter to get a slow start in Halifax, white Christmas still uncertain: expert

Despite the frigid forecasts in the Farmers’ Almanac, Haligonians need not fear a “winter from hell” this year, says one of Canada’s chief weather experts.

David Phillips, senior climatologist for Environment Canada, said Monday that winter will probably get a slow start this year, with models predicting a milder November than usual.

“You’re still free for a month,” Phillips said. “You don’t need to rush to put your snow tires on.”

This is a “fitful” time of year, says Phillips, when Maritimers exhaust themselves with outfit changes to accommodate the rapidly shifting conditions.

Phillips compared the cold air to a “bully,” lurking on the fringes, tormenting Atlantic Canada as it “ebbs and flows like the tides.”

“You can have periods that look winter-like,” he says. “And then, all of a sudden, it vanishes before your eyes.”

Phillips says he would be “the most surprised person of all” if Halifax doesn’t see snow before the holiday season.

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, however, “you may have to dream a bit harder,” he says, because Saint Nick has only seen one snowfall in Halifax in the last four years.

“My sense is that it really comes down to less than 50-50,” he says. “You have lost that magic moment because of the fact that your winters are warmer.”

Phillips says he expects Jack Frost to turn up the chill come January, which on average, is Halifax’s snowiest month.

The symptoms of winter in the city tend to alternate between rain and flurries, he says, punctuated by occasional “Paul-Bunyan-like” snow dumps that melt into slush as swiftly as they came.

For those arranging travel plans to escape the winter blues, Phillips recommends booking a flight to Florida between February and early March, when the weather is predicted to be at its roughest.

Even with modelling, Phillips says weather scientists, like us all, are subject to the whims of Mother Nature. He says he’d be a “charlatan” if he claimed to know the exact day snow will arrive, how many centimetres will fall, or when Halifax will thaw.

“I leave that to the Farmers’ Alamanac,” he says. “They’re quite willing to comment.”