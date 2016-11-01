Halifax police looking for purse robber

Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman of her purse Monday night.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to the report of a street level robbery around 7:42 p.m. Monday in the area of South Park and Inglis streets.

A 20-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when a male, riding a BMX-style bike, ran it into her leg and grabbed her purse. The male then fled the area.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’11” with a thin build, wearing a dark toque, dark hoodie and dark clothing.

The woman was uninjured and her purse and its contents were located a short distance away.