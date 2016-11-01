Police charge two men with robbery and drug offences after traffic stop

A traffic stop in Halifax has led to police charging two men in connection with a rash of recent robberies and thefts.

They’re also facing drug charges.

In a media release issued Tuesday morning, Halifax Regional Police said the two men were taken into custody Sunday night after police stopped a car on Spencer Avenue.

The car was in the area where police were seeking a suspect from an armed robbery of a Dentith Road drug store less than an hour earlier.

Officers noted a lone man driving a car stop near their location. The trunk opened and a second man got out.

Police performed a traffic stop and as a result seized a quantity of hydromorphone, cocaine and marijuana, a sum of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.

The driver and his passenger were taken into custody without incident.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Kinsac, faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking in hydromorphone, as well as possession of cocaine and marijuana. He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday.

Police determined the second man was the suspect from the Dentith Road robbery. They arrested Michael Keltie Baldwin, 25, of Halifax.

Based on the investigation, it is alleged that Baldwin also committed several other recent crimes, including:

• Theft of jewelry at Walmart, 90 Lamont Terrace, on Oct. 17.

• Robbery at Petro-Canada, 7015 Bayers Rd. on Oct. 22.

• Robbery at Petro-Canada, 51 Sackville Dr. on Oct. 28.

• Theft of drones from Mighty Small Cars Store, 552 Windmill Rd. on Oct. 29.