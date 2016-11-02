Nova Scotia man's design chosen by Royal Canadian Mint for special coin

MILLBROOK - The nickel designed by Millbrook resident Gerald Gloade will soon be jingling in pockets.

A beaver design created by Millbrook artist Gerald Gloade has been chosen for the 2017 nickel in the Royal Canadian Mint's coin design contest.

Gloade’s design was the winning one for the 2017 nickel in the Royal Canadian Mint’s 'My Canada, My Inspiration' contest.

Several designs were submitted for each coin and Canadians were able to vote online to choose the winners.

Gloade used a beaver design he created in 2012 for Mi’kmaq History Month and made some changes to create his winning artwork.

“I’ve always treasured the Alex Colville-designed set of centennial coins that I received as a young boy and having the chance to leave your own mark on a Canadian circulation coin is an amazing way to be involved in the celebration of Canada 150,” he said.