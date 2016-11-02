Police investigating arson in Cole Harbour
Recently constructed building was fully engulfed in flames when police arrived on scene.
Police are investigating a case of arson in Cole Harbour.
In a media release, RCMP said around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 they were dispatched to a fire at a sports field located at Forest Hills Parkway and Auburn Drive. A recently constructed building was fully engulfed in flames when police arrived.
Officers from the Cole Harbour RCMP detachment and Halifax Regional Police K-9 attended the scene. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency extinguished the fire.
The RCMP’s forensic identification section, along with the Halifax Regional Fire Emergency’s inspector, attended the scene and determined the fire to be arson.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.
