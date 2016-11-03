Police charge woman in connection with Sackville Drive armed robbery
The Middle Sackville woman allegedly entered a Sackville Drive gas station wielding a knife and fled with cigarettes and cash.
Police have charged a woman in connection with Saturday’s armed robbery at a Sackville Drive gas station.
In a media release, RCMP said they’ve charged Darlene Joyce Johnson, 50, of Middle Sackville in relation to the incident.
At about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, a woman with a knife entered a gas station on Sackville Drive and demanded cigarettes and money.
The gas station attendant handed over cigarettes and a small amount of cash and the woman left the store on foot. No one was injured.
Johnson has been charged with the following offences:
· Robbery
· Carrying a concealed weapon
· Possession of weapon dangerous to the public
· Uttering threats
Johnson appeared in court Wednesday where she was remanded into custody. She’s scheduled to return to Dartmouth provincial court on Friday.