Police charge woman in connection with Sackville Drive armed robbery

Police have charged a woman in connection with Saturday’s armed robbery at a Sackville Drive gas station.

In a media release, RCMP said they’ve charged Darlene Joyce Johnson, 50, of Middle Sackville in relation to the incident.

At about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, a woman with a knife entered a gas station on Sackville Drive and demanded cigarettes and money.

The gas station attendant handed over cigarettes and a small amount of cash and the woman left the store on foot. No one was injured.

Johnson has been charged with the following offences:

· Robbery

· Carrying a concealed weapon

· Possession of weapon dangerous to the public

· Uttering threats