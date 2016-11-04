Atlantic Canadians hedging their bets on who'll win U.S. presidential election

Atlantic Canadians taking bets on who’s going to win Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election are pretty evenly divided.

Atlantic Lottery odds makers are keeping a close eye on the presidential race, and the corporation has expanded its PRO•LINE betting options for Atlantic Canadians.

In a media release issued Friday, Atlantic Lottery said Atlantic Canadians are almost equally split on where they are placing their money.

Hillary Clinton has 49.5 per cent of the bets while Donald Trump has 48.4 per cent.

Wagers on Trump have increased steadily since August, when they were just 14.9 per cent.

Since December of 2015, Atlantic Lottery has offered U.S. election novelty bets as a wagering option through its PRO•LINE Futures category.

This week, the lottery corporation’s offerings were expanded to include PRO•LINE odds on the U.S. voter turnout and on which party will win several contested states.