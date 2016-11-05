‘Standing Rock Will Not Stand Alone’: Haligonians march in solidarity

Over 100 people gathered in Victoria Park before marching through Halifax in a display of solidarity with the indigenous people of the Standing Rock Reservation in the United States.

The protesters called on governments across the world to respect indigenous rights and end the planned Dakota Access pipeline. Members of the Standing Rock Reservation say the pipeline could contaminate their water supply and disturb cultural sites like a nearby burial ground.

David Ladouceur came to the march carrying a Mohawk Warrior Flag. For Ladouceur the flag symbolizes his belief that all people are united under one sun.

He says it’s important for those on both sides of the dispute to remember.

“We as Indigenous people have to look out for our children,” Ladouceur said. “These companies are just looking for the quick profit.”

As the group gathered in Victoria Park, speakers took turns expressing their opinion on the state of the world and the treatment of the people in the Standing Rock Reservation.

Mi’kmaq elder Billy Lewis spoke, saying he was happy with the turnout but wished more people had attended.

“Once the word gets out and people start realizing the importance of water and the land then people will start showing up. Their lives are on the line, not just us as indigenous people, but everyone across the world,” he said.

Many supporters held signs sporting slogans like “Water is love” or “No DAPL”, an acronym for the Dakota Access pipeline. Before the march got under way a group of supporters started singing the Mi'kmaq honour song with others accompanying them on hand drums.

Children led the march carrying a banner that read “Standing Rock Will Not Stand Alone.”