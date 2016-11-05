Two men arrested after caught with stolen property from Dartmouth home

A 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old man have been arrested after both were found in possession of stolen property from a Dartmouth area home.

Police found the 49-year-old around 9:00 a.m. Saturday loading the contents of a house on Joffre Street into a nearby trailer. They later discovered he had broken into the house.



The investigation eventually led the police to the home of a 48-year-old man who was in possession of what police say may be stolen goods from the same Joffre Street address.

The 48-year-old was arrested and released with an order to appear in court at a later date. He faces a count of possession of stolen property over $5000.