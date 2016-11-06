From Vimy to Juno exhibit in Halifax for the week of Remembrance Day

Angus McDonald is 90 years old, but he was just a 17-year-old boy when went to war.

“We were young … We wanted to get excitement, and we survived” said McDonald, a Halifax man who served in the British Merchant Navy in the Second World War.

“It’s a matter of luck, you know.”

Many he served with weren’t so lucky, and McDonald wants all Canadians to take the time to remember their sacrifice, and to make sure that history doesn’t repeat itself.

“I think it’s important to remember what could happen,” he said.

McDonald was at the Halifax Central Library on Sunday to see the From Vimy to Juno exhibit, which “tells the story of Canadians who served in the First and Second World War and creates a connection between the two most important sites in France to Canada, which is Vimy Ridge and Juno Beach.”

“I think people are really moved by this exhibit because it creates that connection between these two sites and between the World Wars,” said Jenna Misener, executive director of the Juno Beach Centre, which organized the exhibit.

“I think it forces people to look back at their own family history, and look at their own local history, which is something that’s really important to do, not just around Remembrance Day, but year round.”

The best way to honour our veterans year round, Misener said, is to exercise the rights that they fought for.

“I think it’s just a matter of being more reflective, and being an engaged citizen,” she said.

“We’re in an election period in the States right now, we’ve just had an election in Canada, and I think that’s the ultimate way to honour the sacrifice of veterans, is to exercise your democratic freedoms.”

The travelling exhibit has stopped in 18 cities across the country, and it’s in Halifax for the week of Remembrance Day for a reason.

“Everyone who went overseas in the two World Wars passed through Halifax. Pier 21 was the last stop before they went over, and it was the first stop when they came back,” Misener said.

“Halifax is rich in military history, and everyone who served has a connection to this place.”

Check out the exhibit: