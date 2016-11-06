News / Halifax

Halifax police called to sudden death, man in 30s found dead

Police still investigating but say it's not believed to be suspicious

Halifax police say they were called to a sudden death in the city on Sunday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., police descended on to the 200 block of Brunswick Street after a 35-year-old man was found dead beside a residence.

Officers secured the area for a short period near where the body was found, according to a release.

“At this point in the investigation there appears nothing suspicious,” a Halifax Regional Police statement later reads.

No other details were provided.

