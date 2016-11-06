News / Halifax

Homeowner runs outside and fires gunshot at would-be robber: police

The RCMP in Nova Scotia have seized the person's weapon as investigation continues.

The victim of an apparent home invasion in Nova Scotia fired a gunshot at the suspect as he fled the scene.

The RCMP in Lunenburg County say around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a man tried to force his way into a home on Pig Loop Drive in Chester.

When he couldn’t get in, the RCMP say he fled the scene, and the homeowner ran outside and “discharged a firearm."  

No one was injured with suspect who tried to break in is now being sought.

“Police seized the homeowner's firearm at the scene and are continuing the investigation,” the RCMP say.

