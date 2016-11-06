Young woman dead, two children in hospital, after crash near Halifax

A young woman is dead and two children are in hospital after a vehicle left a highway and drove into a ditch near Halifax.

The RCMP say the single-vehicle accident happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday between Exits 18 and 19 on Highway 107 in Lake Echo.

In a release, Halifax RCMP say a vehicle with the woman and two children inside "suddenly ran off the road and into a ditch.”

The driver, a 24-year-old woman from East Jeddore, died at the scene.

Children aged 9 and 13 were taken to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax with non-life threatening injuries.