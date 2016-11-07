CarShare Atlantic lowers minimum age requirement, adds car on Saint Mary's campus

You no longer have to be 20 years old to get a carshare in Halifax.

CarShare Atlantic announced Monday the company is now offering its services to 19-year-olds in an effort to target university students.

The company is also putting a new car on St. Mary’s University campus.

A release from the company says Dalhousie University already has three cars on campus, and NSCC’s Leeds Street campus was one of the first locations in the municipality.

“Students often buy old junkers. Now with our new program combining UPasses for public transit and carsharing they can be mobile in a sustainable way,” CarShare Atlantic president Pam Cooley is quoted in the release.