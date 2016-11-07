Deer running across highway likely cause of crash that killed young woman: Halifax police

Police say a deer that ran out into the highway likely led to a crash that killed a young woman near Halifax on Sunday night.

Halifax RCMP Const. Tammy Lobb said in an interview on Monday afternoon that while the investigation is continuing, police believe a deer ran out onto Highway 107. It likely first hit an SUV coming in the opposite direction and then smashed into the Honda Civic driven by the victim, which was headed westbound.

“It appears the deer struck the victim’s vehicle, which may have caused the vehicle to lose control and go off the highway,” Lobb said.

She said next-of-kin have been notified about the death of the 24-year-old East Jeddore woman, who died at the scene of the accident between Exits 18 and 19 in the community of Lake Echo around 7 p.m. Sunday.