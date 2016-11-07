Nova Scotia police charge man who fired gun after 'unfounded' home invasion

Police in Nova Scotia have charged a man who fired a gun at someone he described as a would-be home invader.

RCMP said Monday the home invasion claim was deemed to be “unfounded,” and the Chester man who reported it is facing charges.

Police got a call just after midnight on Nov. 6 about a report of a home invasion, and the homeowner told them a man had tried to force his way into the home, and then fled the scene.

The homeowner then “ran outside and discharged a firearm.” Police say no one was injured.

“Upon further investigation, it has been determined that the home invasion did not occur,” police said in a release on Monday.

The unnamed 28-year-old homeowner has been charged with public mischief and careless use of a firearm. He’s scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court in December.