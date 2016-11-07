Nova Scotia police charge man who fired gun after 'unfounded' home invasion
RCMP said Monday the claim was deemed to be not true, and the man who reported it is facing charges.
Police in Nova Scotia have charged a man who fired a gun at someone he described as a would-be home invader.
RCMP said Monday the home invasion claim was deemed to be “unfounded,” and the Chester man who reported it is facing charges.
Police got a call just after midnight on Nov. 6 about a report of a home invasion, and the homeowner told them a man had tried to force his way into the home, and then fled the scene.
The homeowner then “ran outside and discharged a firearm.” Police say no one was injured.
“Upon further investigation, it has been determined that the home invasion did not occur,” police said in a release on Monday.
The unnamed 28-year-old homeowner has been charged with public mischief and careless use of a firearm. He’s scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court in December.
Police say they’ve seized firearms as part of their investigation, and wish to remind the public “that discharging a firearm is a dangerous and illegal practice.”