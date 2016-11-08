Fashion goes to the dogs: Nova Scotia man creates hoodie with pet-carrying pocket

Do you want to carry your chihuahua around in the pocket of your sweatshirt, but your furry friend just won’t fit? Well, a Nova Scotia man thinks he has the solution for you.

Cory Schop, founder of the Roodie Wear clothing line, appears to have tapped into a niche market of pet owners who want to wear their cat or pooch around their belly, kangaroo style.

Part hoodie, part animal carrier, the Roodie sweatshirt has a zipper pouch that can carry critters up to 15 pounds. The blue, cotton-blend pullover retails for around $100, and Schop says he has sold around 250 worldwide – counting cats, shih tzus and chinchillas among his satisfied customers.

The digital marketing strategist says orders started coming in around May after Roodie launched a Halifax-based Kickstarter campaign that raised nearly $11,500.

Growing up in Cape Breton, Schop remembers carrying curled-up kittens in his pockets for hours, and figured he could offer the same cozy cradle to adult-sized animals.

Schop said he spent five months consulting with seamstresses and manufacturers to design the product. He conceived of the sweatshirt as a riff on the handbag dog à la Paris Hilton, providing comfort to animal and human alike without sacrificing style.

“I hope it’s more of a trend than a fad, but people are carrying (their pets) everywhere,” Schop said in a phone interview from Kyiv, Ukraine. “People are telling me they want more colours, they’ll buy a summer version. It’s definitely a hit.”

For the time being, the Roodie sweatshirt is only offered in women’s sizes, but as Schop works to grow his startup into a full-time job, he hopes to eventually branch into men’s apparel.