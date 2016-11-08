Fashion goes to the dogs: Nova Scotia man creates hoodie with pet-carrying pocket
Do you want to carry your chihuahua around in the pocket of your sweatshirt, but your furry friend just won’t fit? Well, a Nova Scotia man thinks he has the solution for you.
Cory Schop, founder of the Roodie Wear clothing line, appears to have tapped into a niche market of pet owners who want to wear their cat or pooch around their belly, kangaroo style.
Part hoodie, part animal carrier, the Roodie sweatshirt has a zipper pouch that can carry critters up to 15 pounds. The blue, cotton-blend pullover retails for around $100, and Schop says he has sold around 250 worldwide – counting cats, shih tzus and chinchillas among his satisfied customers.
The digital marketing strategist says orders started coming in around May after Roodie launched a Halifax-based Kickstarter campaign that raised nearly $11,500.
Growing up in Cape Breton, Schop remembers carrying curled-up kittens in his pockets for hours, and figured he could offer the same cozy cradle to adult-sized animals.
Schop said he spent five months consulting with seamstresses and manufacturers to design the product. He conceived of the sweatshirt as a riff on the handbag dog à la Paris Hilton, providing comfort to animal and human alike without sacrificing style.
“I hope it’s more of a trend than a fad, but people are carrying (their pets) everywhere,” Schop said in a phone interview from Kyiv, Ukraine. “People are telling me they want more colours, they’ll buy a summer version. It’s definitely a hit.”
For the time being, the Roodie sweatshirt is only offered in women’s sizes, but as Schop works to grow his startup into a full-time job, he hopes to eventually branch into men’s apparel.
“I’ve had women who want to get them for their husbands or boyfriends and turn them into ‘chihuahua dads,’” Schop said.
