Nova Scotia woman gets conditional sentence for assauling spouse by stomping on her head

A New Glasgow woman who pleaded guilty to assaulting her former spouse has been sentenced to a nine-month conditional sentence order.

Melissa Dawn Chisholm, 24, was charged with assault, assaulting a police officer, breach of a recognizance and failure to attend court from charges laid in 2015.

Her sentencing hearing took place in October during which time the Crown told Pictou provincial court that Chisholm assaulted her former wife in October 2015 by pushing and punching her, putting her hands around the throat and stomping on her head.

The Crown asked the court to consider a two-year jail sentence because the assault was “continuous and relentless” whereas the defence said a conditional sentence order was appropriate.

The defence argued the victim and accused had a “toxic relationship” and the victim was not supposed to be near Chisholm because of a peace bond order against her. It stated that Chisholm was trying to remove the victim from her sister’s home and she sustained injuries of her own during the incident.

Judge Del Atwood said Monday the assault was a serious offence and police photography showed extensive bruising but not to the level of injury described in the victim impact statement that stated there was profuse bleeding and lacerations.

Atwood also pointed out that the victim was not supposed to be in the victim’s sister’s home because of a peace bond order and that Chisholm was not looking for trouble that night but sleeping when she was woken by the victim and another person in the house.

Overall, he said, he would put the assault at the mid-range of seriousness. In regard to assaulting a police officer, Atwood said the level of violence was also low and a spur of the moment decision by someone who was impaired by alcohol.

The judge said the two breaches are serious offences because one is violating a house arrest order and the failure to attend court delays the administration of justice.

However, he said, Chisholm has shown much progress since her arrest by having employable skills with the prospect of employment, complying with all of her bail conditions and attending mental health and addictions counselling.

Six months of the nine-month conditional sentence order will be served on house arrest with strict conditions to stay away from the victim. She must also pay $500 in victim surcharge fines and is prohibited from owning a weapon for 10 years.

“The only way this works is if you follow this conditional sentence order to the letter without exceptions, without excuses,” said Atwood, warning her that if she violates even the smallest of conditions she could serve the remainder of the sentence in jail.”