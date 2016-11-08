Steve Craig voted in as deputy mayor of Halifax

Regional council has voted in Coun. Steve Craig as deputy mayor for Halifax Regional Municipality.

During a meeting Tuesday, council decided the Lower Sackville representative would take over from Deputy Mayor Matt Whitman, who held the position for the past year.

“The makeup of this new Regional Council is very exciting, and I’m confident that as a team we will continue to build on the foundational work of the previous council to help make the region the best it can be,” Craig said in an HRM release Tuesday.

“As an experienced and respectful team player, I believe serving as deputy mayor in this first year will help us achieve much over the coming four years.”

Deputy Mayor Craig has been a member of council since October 2012.

In that time, he has been "an active member" in municipality initiatives like pedestrian safety, accessibility, solid waste management, governance, fire services strategies, and efforts to change the remuneration model for elected officials, the release said.

A long-time resident of District 15, Deputy Mayor Craig had a 30-year professional career in the telecommunications industry starting with Maritime Telegraph & Telephone Company Ltd. In 1975.

Regarding volunteering, Craig was also a national Canadian Cancer Society board member, chair of the Cobequid Community Health Centre Foundation, and president of the Lake District Recreation Association. He was been honoured with the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of service to peers, community, and Canada, as well as the HRM Millennium Medallion for outstanding community contribution.