Connection to the past: Dartmouth students walking to Remembrance Day service to honour war dead

They won't have the fear of marching into bullets, but dozens of Dartmouth students will have some idea of the weight Nova Scotia soldiers carried on their backs into battle.

A large group of students from Dartmouth High School are fundraising for a trip to Vimy, France next year to take part in the 100th anniversary of the epic battle.

Kelvin Sams, parent and fundraising coordinator for the group, said they've come up with a unique way for young people to connect with the past and collect pledges for the walk. Students will be marching from Dartmouth High to the Remembrance Day ceremony at Sullivan's Pond carrying backpacks filled with cans of soup. It's not as heavy as what soldiers carried but it will give the students an understanding.

They'll also be carrying placards with names, ranks and ages of Nova Scotian soldiers who were killed in the battle.

“We're walking 3.6 km and that represents the 3,598 Canadian soldiers who were killed at Vimy between April 9-14,” Kelvin Sams said.

His 16-year-old daughter Margaret Sams said it was important to her to learn about some of the soldiers whose graves she'll be visiting.

“And to know a little bit about what they carried which was an insane amount, it was so heavy,” she said. “It really puts it in perspective because we're just walking down the street and these people were in a war.”

Over 2,000 cans of soup were donated which will be given to the First Baptist Church Food Bank.

Each student was given the name of a Nova Scotia soldier who died at Vimy and will carry the information about that soldier on a white placard as they march. The students will also lay two wreaths during the ceremony.

“At the end of the ceremony, we're going to collect those wreaths and take them over with us to France and lay them on the monument,” he said.

Local Remembrance Day services



Several Remembrance Day ceremonies are planned throughout the region on Friday.

Halifax Transit is honoring service people by offering free transit to all veterans and military personnel and their family members on Friday.

Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony in Grand Parade Square on Argyle Street will start at 11 a.m.

A 21-gun salute at the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site by the 1st Field Artillery Regiment will start at 11 a.m. followed by the noon gun.

Remembrance Day Parade at Sulllivan’s Pond in Dartmouth starting at 10:30 a.m.

Ceremony on Sailor's Memorial in Point Pleasant Park at 11 a.m.