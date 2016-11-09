Dartmouth blueliner Jared McIsaac showing worth to Halifax Mooseheads, and his country

Jared McIsaac has always dreamed of skating onto the ice wearing a Team Canada jersey.

Now, the 16-year-old can say he has made that dream come true – for a second time.

The Halifax Mooseheads rookie participated in the World U17 challenge last week in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. In 2015, he played on Canada’s under-16 team.

“When you get to represent your country it’s a feeling you can’t describe,” McIsaac, who is from Dartmouth, said in an interview Wednesday.



The six-foot-two blueliner played on Canada Team White, one of three Canadian teams that competed at this year's U17 challenge. McIsaac and Team White lost to Russia in the bronze medal game, 6-1.

“Honestly it doesn’t feel great, but knowing that we took three teams and still did well is prettying satisfying,” McIsaac said.

McIsaac has played in 13 games so far this year for the Mooseheads, earning four points.

Scouted to be one of the top prospects out of Atlantic Canada going into last June’s QMJHL draft, McIsaac ended up being taken second overall by Halifax.

The 209-pound defenceman was sought after for his offensive style of play, something Halifax veteran blueliner Cooper Jones has seen him demonstrate in the early going.

“He’s really good with the puck and he’s really easy to play with,” said Jones, who has spent some time as McIsaac’s defence partner.

McIsaac started out his minor hockey career as a forward, until a peewee AAA coach told him to play defence.

“I kinda stuck to it and I guess that's where my offensive ability as a defencemen comes from,” he said.

The Mooseheads (9-10) will welcome McIsaac back in the lineup this weekend after his Team Canada stint.