Shooting star: Jenny Lewis leads Saint Mary's Huskies to win over Dalhousie Tigers

Jenny Lewis’ dream start for the Saint Mary’s Huskies is turning into a nightmare for her opponents.

The fifth-year guard from Fall River entered last night’s contest against the Dalhousie Tigers leading all Canadian Interuniversity Sport scorers with 28 points per game. She added another dominant shooting performance, scoring 23 points in a 66-54 win in AUS women’s basketball play at Homburg Centre.

“I put up a lot of shots in practice, so when it’s going well, you feel like those shots weren’t wasted,” explained Lewis, who connected on six of seven three-point attempts. “I never ask for shots because we have so many people on this team that can score.”

Lewis scored 36 and 20 points respectively in victories over the Acadia Axewomen last week. She’s now averaging 26.3 points per game. The Huskies improved to 3-0 with the win.

“Jenny’s instant offense, and she can fill it up quickly,” said Scott Munro, Huskies head coach. “She’s worked really hard, and it’s good to see the ball go in for her.”

The inexperienced Tigers kept things competitive for the first quarter before Lewis found her range, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc and finishing with 14 points in the half. Shanieka Wood took care of things in the post and finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. Carlie Nugent added 11 points.

For Dalhousie, their early season growth continued after pulling out a 64-62 win over the Cape Breton Capers last weekend. Now 1-2 on the season, there were positives despite Lewis’ continued success from long distance.

“As a young team, I thought we hung in there and used this as a lesson,” said Tigers guard and Lower Sackville resident Shalyn Field. “It’s hard to be patient, but we know we’ll get there.”

Diedre Alexander and Michele Tchiakoua had 10 points each for Dalhousie.

The teams meet again on Saturday at the Dalplex.

Saint Mary's men pull away late

It’s a new season, but not much separates the Saint Mary’s Huskies and Dalhousie Tigers on the men’s basketball court.

The Huskies used a late fourth-quarter surge to pull away from their rivals 90-77 in Atlantic University Sport play last night.

Dalhousie eliminated Saint Mary’s in last year’s AUS semifinal by a narrow 75-74 margin.

The teams went back and forth during an exciting first half, with the Tigers taking a narrow 41-40 lead to the locker room.

Brian Rouse led all scorers with 24 points for the Huskies, and said he looks forward to the local rivalry.

“This is my favourite team to play against,” said Rouse. “I have a lot of friends over there. They are always exciting, close games.”