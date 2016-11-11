Nico Hischier records five points as Halifax Mooseheads outscore Sherbrooke Phoenix

The stars shined brightly for the Halifax Mooseheads on Friday night, the young guns included.

In fact, it was 16-year-old Benoit-Olivier Groulx who saved the day for the Mooseheads scoring twice in a six-minute span of the third period to break a 5-5 tie.

Halifax would add two more goals en route to a 9-5 win over the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix, with Groulx, Nico Hischier, Maxime Fortier and Connor Moynihan all enjoying big offensive nights.

“The two goals, it was really nice to score them,” said Groulx, who has found the back of the net five times in his first season.

“I thought our energy dropped in the second period but we kept working hard and it paid off in the end.”

Moynihan continued his strong season Friday, recording his first QMJHL hat trick.

“It’s pretty special,” he said of his three goals, the last of which came on the power play with 3:16 remaining in regulation.

Moynihan was modest about his big night, throwing a lot of credit towards his linemates, Hischier and Fortier.

Hischier, who earned first star honours, finished with two goals and three assists, while Fortier chipped in with six helpers. In total, the line combined for 15 points.

“You pass them a puck into their skates and they figure out how to get it on their stick and score the goal,” Moynihan said. “It’s awesome to play with them.”

Mooseheads netminder Kevin Resop had another rocky start, allowing three goals on 11 shots before being pulled after the first period for rookie Alex Gravel.

Gravel allowed two goals on seven shots in the second, before settling down in the third to finish with 14 saves.

Keigan Goetz and Arnaud Durandeau also scored for Halifax, which won despite surrendering a 5-3 second-period lead.

“Defensively it was a little sloppy at points, especially there at the end of the second,” said blueliner and captain Taylor Ford.

“It’s just little details, making sure your not making those little mistakes.”

It was a tough night for Lower Sackville’s Evan Fitzpatrick. The second-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues allowed eight goals on 31 shots before being pulled.