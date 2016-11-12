Nico Hischier pots hat trick for Halifax Mooseheads in win over Charlottetown Islanders

The Halifax Mooseheads earned a 7-4 victory over the Charlottetown Islanders Saturday night, courtesy of their high-flying first line.

The Mooseheads No. 1 trio, made up of rookie import Nico Hischier, and veterans Max Fortier and Connor Moynihan, scored five of Halifax’s seven goals at Scotiabank Centre.

The trio has now combined for 91 points in Halifax’s first 21 games.



“We know each other well so every game we’re getting better and I think you can see it out there,” said Hischier, who scored three times, including the game winner, and added an assist.

“In the end it’s the win that counts and I’m really happy about the win.”

The top line, which finished with nine points against Charlottetown, combined for 15 points in Halifax’s 9-5 thumping of the Sherbrooke Phoenix Friday.

“I think we’re just playing well together, we’re all on the same page and the results are there,” Fortier said of he and his linemates weekend.

Fortier now leads the QMJHL in scoring with 35 points, with Hischier in a tie for second with 34 points.

“We always want to produce for our team for sure it’s all fun, but it’s also good we’ve won three games in a row,” Fortier said.

Though Halifax recorded the win Saturday the Islanders did make them work for it in front of 7,069 fans.

Charlottetown scored four unanswered goals from the end of the first period until the start of the third, overcoming a 3-1 Halifax lead.



“I think we gave too many power play opportunities to them and they capitalized,” Fortier said of his team’s rough middle frame where they allowed two power-play markers.

“They are one of the top teams on the power play and we gave them the chance to do it and they did.”

Halifax was shorthanded 10 times Saturday night, but they also scored three power play goals and a shorthanded marker.

Fortier also finished with four points for Halifax, while Moynihan, Anthony Sorrentino and Cooper Jones rounded out the scoring.

Alex Gravel got the start for Halifax and the Islanders peppered him with 44 shots. The rookie handled it well, allowing only four goals, three of which were on the power play.