‘Nice to know the people around you’: Bringing a community together at Halifax’s Bloomfield Park

In Halifax’s north end, an old park is getting a new look thanks to the effort of those who live around it.

This weekend, over a dozen volunteers laid out mulch and turned soil in Bloomfield Park so that in the spring, residents might be able to plant berries or trees. It’s part of a community-led effort to make the park a better space for everyone in the area.

Mik Owen is proud of what the neighbourhood has accomplished so far. He’s played a large role in organizing the community around the project.

“This came about because 30 years ago some locals realized that having a small park here would encourage families to settle,” he said. “It worked then, and the rejuvenation of the park is having the same effect now.”

A large amount of the funding for the park’s makeover has come from fundraising in the community. And while the Halifax Regional Municipality has also lent a hand by funding and building the park’s play structure, a lot of the manual labour comes from volunteers.



“It’s great because you have different ages in the same space with other ages,” Jeffery Wilson, an assistant professor at Dalhousie and a member of the community who has helped raise money for the park, said. “It’s nice when you know the people who live around you.”

At the centre of the revitalization is the custom-built cement ping-pong table that sits in the middle of the park. People from as far away as Spryfield have come just try it out.

But it’s not just where people are coming from that delights Owen, it’s who they are.



“Now you can see a mix of generations because of the ping-pong table,” he said. “One of our 21-year-old volunteers told us that he chose his apartment because of the table.”

Having recently moved into a house across the street, Keagan Nickerson and Justin Stanley are part of the new generation who visit the park.

The two men say that for the past few months, they’ve come to the park to play ping-pong almost every other day. Both of them say that it has made them care about the area more than anywhere else they’ve lived.