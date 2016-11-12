News / Halifax

Halifax police on scene of shooting in city

Few details are provided, but an emergency response unit is on scene.

Metro Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting in the city.

In a release issued by the force around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, police say they are on scene in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Drive in regards to gunfire.

There is no word on any injuries in the release, with police only saying officers, including detectives and the emergency response team, are now on scene.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers