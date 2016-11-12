Orange and shredded: bodybuilders compete in Halifax

Orange skin, flexed muscles and lots of heart – that’s what it takes to walk on stage as a competitive bodybuilder.

Male and female competitors from around the province came to Halifax on Saturday, where they competed in this year’s East Coast Bodybuilding Championship. The top three in each class, determined by height, is a qualification for the provincial championships.

For Garret Johnson, a first time competitor who placed second in his class, it was a lot more than just pumping iron that got him onto the stage.

“I started doing this about a year ago I’ve used it to work through depression,” he said. “It was just a way to put some negative energy into something positive.”

But its not just big muscles that will help you win at competitions. It’s as much a mental sport as it is a physical one.



Preparing means long days at the gym and consuming massive amounts of food for at least three or four months ahead of the competition. For the twenty-year-old Johnson, who has had to balance life as a student and a competitor, help has come in the form of coach Monica Teixeira.

“You go through the ups and downs of being ‘I’m too fat,’ or ‘I’m too flat’, to a point where you think you’re shredded” Teixeira said. “It’s an up and down rollercoaster that you just have to hold on for.”



But competitive bodybuilding isn’t just a sport for the young.

Aaron MacGillivray was a first time competitor in the Masters class, a division for competitors who are 40 years old and over. He picked up bodybuilding as a way to stay competitive and healthy for his kids.

This weekend, it paid off as he won the overall Masters class and placed third overall in the physique competition, where he was competing against men at least half his age.



“I enjoy coming to the shows and watching it but I never thought I’d be up on stage,” MacGillivray said. “But I had a lot of fun with it.”



Johnson, who wasn’t sure he’d ever make it to the stage, let alone place in the top three, isn’t sure about where he’ll go as a competitive bodybuilder. Teixeira has floated the idea of him competing at the Arnold Classic, an international bodybuilding competition named after Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 2018.