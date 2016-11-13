Gunfire in Bedford leads to man being hospitalized, second Halifax shooting in 12 hours

Police are investigating another shooting in the city, less 12 hours after reports of gunfire in the Bayers Lake area resulted in a man in his 20s being found dead.

On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they were called to the 100 block of Redden Court in Bedford after reports of a shooting.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot and taken to the QEII hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Patrol members as well as members from the Integrated General Investigative Section are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. More information will follow when it becomes available,” a police statement reads.

On Saturday around 6:15 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of Washmill Lake Drive in regards to shots being fired.

Police later confirmed a 21-year-old man was found dead at the scene.