Halifax rapper who called for end to violence accused of murder in weekend shooting

The man accused of killing 21-year-old Shakur Jefferies recently released a song in which he called for an end to the gun violence in Halifax after three people were killed in one week this past spring.

Carvel Clayton, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the Saturday shooting of Jefferies on Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax.

In his song 'Murder (Pray 4 Scotia),' Clayton, who goes by the stage name Certi or Certified, talked about the growing problem of gun violence in Halifax.

Clayton has toured throughout Canada, and was one of 11 local artists to go to Atlanta, GA last year for a showcase. He recently performed during the Halifax Pop Explosion, and has released multiple mixtapes in recent years.