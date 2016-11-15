More gun violence in Halifax as man fatally shot outside residence near Gottingen Street

There’s been another fatal shooting in Halifax.

Police were called to Cragg Avenue off of Gottingen Street just after 11 p.m. Monday in regards to shots being fired.

When officers arrived on scene they found an injured male outside a residence.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The suspected homicide comes just two days after 21-year-old Shakur Jefferies was shot and killed outside an apartment building on Washmill Lake Drive.