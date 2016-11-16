Storm surge warning in effect for parts of Nova Scotia, flooding possible

A storm surge warning is in effect for parts of Nova Scotia with large waves expected near the coast and possible flooding.

According to an Environment Canada warning issued Wednesday, those in Digby and Yarmouth counties can expect higher than normal water levels with large waves today.

A low-pressure system is forecast to move up the state of Maine, and one of the largest tides of the year will also occur Wednesday.

High tide is expected between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. along the shoreline of Yarmouth and Digby counties.

The storm surge and waves will likely combine with the high tide and result in higher than normal water levels and flooding along the shoreline, the release said.

People close to the shoreline shoreline are advised to stay on the lookout for worsening conditions.