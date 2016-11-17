Protestors to oppose 'warmongers' at Halifax International Security Forum

A local protester is hoping recent events south of the border help drum up some opposition to this weekend’s Halifax International Security Forum.

“This security forum is bringing 300 warmongers and their apologists to our city for three days of confabbing and talking about issues of their concern, and meeting in the hallways, and we consider it hatching plots against the world’s people,” Allan Bezanson with the group No Harbour for War said in an interview.

The “warmongers” Bezanson refers to are delegates from all over the world including Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, UK Secretary of State for Defence Jean-Yves Le Dria, and a bi-partisan delegation from both the United States House and Senate that includes Republican Senator John McCain and Democratic Senator – and 2016 vice presidential candidate – Tim Kaine.

“They’re here assembled in our city for three days and we want to oppose them,” Bezanson said.

“We’re just gonna shake our fist at them.”

As they have every year since the inaugural forum in 2009, No Harbour for War and other groups will meet in what they call the Halifax Peace & Freedom Park (what the municipality calls Cornwallis Park) for speeches and a peaceful protest.

“I encourage your readers to come out, hear the speeches, give their views, and see what we can do in building the anti-war movement here in Halifax,” Bezanson said.

He’s hoping that the election of Donald Trump – which is expected to be a hot topic inside the forum – will bring out more than the usual crowd to the protest.

Asked if they’ll be dedicating extra resources to the forum this weekend given the political climate, Halifax police spokesperson Const. Phil Power told Metro they’re not doing anything at all. The forum has its own security, and RCMP officers protect the delegates.

And they’re not planning to make an appearance at the protest.