Holidays on the way as Halifax businesses sell wares at North by Night Market

Helped out by music, food trucks and a beer garden, visitors of the Halifax North by Night Market felt warm - even as the sun went down and the rain picked up on Saturday night.

Put on by the Halifax’s North End Business Association, the special holiday edition of the market saw local crafts makers and small businesses sell their wares to the crowds.

What started out as a gift to friends, has turned into a small business for Adam Reid. His stall sells ugly sweater ornaments and this year he’s made the fuzzy decorations in large quantities.

“I just thought people in the north end might like this funny little gift” he said.

He set up his stall on Saturday hoping people will like them as much his friends did.

Jesse Dunleavy’s business, Post Your Pals, specializes in post cards that you can colour before you send. It’s an idea that has special meaning for her.

“I was away from my three-year-old son for the the first time last year,” she said. “I was making a post-card for him and that’s were it all came from.”

As the holiday’s come closer she feels it will add a personal touch to a note for friends and family.

While Nova Scotia isn’t frozen yet, Amie Moore, knows that the weather can change at any moment. That’s why for the second year in a row she has set up her stall, Free Time Knits, at the market. Hand knitted scarves, socks and even some Santa hats are all over her booth.

It’s a business she started after she wanted a knitted hat for herself. Once her mother made one for her, Moore decided she had to learn for herself.

“I started making more and more, I just didn’t want to stop,” she said. “Then I had to sell the pieces because my house was getting full of them.”

If you’re looking for something a little boozy and stuffed full of meat, then Paul Routhier’s Knife for Hire has something for you.

Routhier is a local caterer who’s branched out with a line of bacon themed condiments. His best selling items are the Beer Bacon Jam and Whisky Bacon Jam. According to him, the recipes’ success all starts with the bacon.