‘It doesn’t matter who is in power’: Protesters outside Halifax security forum want war to end

The pouring rain didn’t story nearly 40 people from attending an outdoor protest against the 2016 Halifax International Forum (HISF) on Sunday.

For the eighth year in a row, protesters unfurled their banners and spoke out against the “warmongers and their apologists” who they say are attending the annual forum at the Westin Hotel.

Described as a rally not just against the forum itself, the protest brought together pro-Peace and anti-NATO voices in Cornwallis Park, a name that many of the protesters ignore, preferring to call their meeting place the Halifax Peace & Freedom Park.

“One of our purposes is to build the anti-war movement,” said Allan Bezanson, a rally organizer with the group No Harbour for War. “But there are so many provocations, be it pipelines, NATO or this forum.”

Although peaceful, the protest did draw attention from the Halifax Regional Police as protesters covered a statue of Edward Cornwallis in sheets before the rally began. It’s an act that protesters say distances their actions from violent colonial history of the park’s namesake.

While police did ask protesters to pull the wrappings off, they eventually let the rally continue uninterrupted.

President-elect Donald Trump was one of the divisive topics at this year’s forum, but that didn’t seem to matter to many of the attendees. Most voiced opposition to any kind of violence, with Halifax’s former poet-laureate, El Jones, being chief among them.

“Welcome to the planning sessions of the humane war,” she said, reading from a poem she had written for the occasion. “These days we don’t call it humane war, we call it invasion, we call it responsibility to protect.”



Bezanson said that his opposition to the forum hasn’t been made any more urgent due to the results of the recent US election.