Halifax journalist helps pen gut-wrenching documentary on war in Syria

Halifax will be the second venue in North America to screen The War Show, a gut-punching documentary about the Syrian war.

The film's co-writer Spencer Osberg is a Haligonian globe-trotting journalist who wanted to bring the film home.

People who have a connection to the Syrian community and Syrians themselves will automatically have more empathy for this film, he said.

“And Canadian families who don't really have an idea of what's happening in Syria will see this, will have a bit more of an idea of what (refugees) are leaving and why they are leaving and that will probably hit home,” Osberg said.

The screening in Halifax on Tuesday is a fundraiser for Syrian humanitarian relief and refugee sponsorship.

The War Show is told through footage mostly shot by Syrian radio host Obaidah Zytoon. Starting in 2011 she took her camera to protests against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. For the next few years, Zytoon filmed her friends, their involvement in the revolution, and the torture, gun battles, starvation and destruction of her country.

Osberg met Zytoon in 2013 when he was working as a magazine editor in Beirut. She had escaped Syria and sought refuge there.

“The reason I've stayed involved with (the film) for so long is because it feels like a defining movie, like 15, 20 years from now when people talk about the Syrian conflict, this tells the story of it,” he said.

The film premiered at Venice Days in August, received a standing ovation and won the jury prize. Osberg said during its first showing, some audience members were weeping during the film.

“It tells the wider story, but it brings you through it in a personal way where you get attached to the people,” he said. “You feel you know them and then they're taken from you.”

His hope is the film makes what's happening in Syria feel real and creates a bridge of empathy.

Screening of The War Show

Tuesday Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. followed by a Q&A with Spencer Osberg

Alumni Hall, University of King's College 6350 Coburg Rd.