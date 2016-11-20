'Embarrassing' loss by Halifax Mooseheads: They score 10, give up 11

The Halifax Mooseheads learned it’s pretty hard to win a hockey game when you allow 11 goals, even if you score 10 of your own.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Halifax captain Taylor Ford after an 11-10 loss to the Bathurst Titan at Scotiabank Centre on Sunday afternoon.

“You score 10 goals and you don’t win a hockey game, that's pretty embarrassing.”

Halifax had no trouble generating offence but constant defensive failures prevented them from winning a game that should have been theirs.

“We can score as many goals as we want but if we don’t play defence we’re not going to win,” said Ford, the team’s veteran blueliner.

Ford was quick to take the blame away from Halifax’s two goaltenders, who both struggled.

“You can’t blame our goalies for 10 goals, at the end of the day it’s a team effort and that's it,” he said.

Alexis Gravel started for Halifax, but did not come out to start the second after allowing three goals on 15 shots.

Kevin Resop would not fare any better, allowing seven goals on 27 shots.

Max Fortier has been a driving force in Halifax’s recent success and Sunday he added another two goals and four assists, giving him 42 points and the lead in the QMJHL scoring race.

“When you score 10 goals obviously you do some good things but it’s not acceptable what we did at the other end,” Fortier said of Halifax’s performance.

“Even if we won that game we shouldn’t have been happy with the results,” he added.

Fortier’s linemate, rookie star Nico Hischier, also had yet another productive game, scoring twice and adding a helper, putting him in second place in league scoring with 39 points

Arnaud Durandeau was forced to leave the game late in the second following a high open ice hit courtesy of Titan defenseman Nicolas Dumulong.

Dumulong receive a five-minute major for hitting to the head and a game misconduct on the play.

Jared Mcisaac had two goals for Halifax, Connor Moynihan, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Anthony Sorrentino, Bradley Kennedy had the others.

It was Daniil Miromanov who was the hero for the Titan, scoring twice in the last five minutes to give the visitors, including the game-winner with just 12 seconds left in regulation.

The goal came just 27 seconds after Hischier had tied the game.