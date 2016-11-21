Former Halifax regional councillor Brad Johns seeking provincial party nomination

Former Halifax regional councillor Brad Johns is taking a run at provincial politics.

Johns was defeated in last month’s municipal election after 16 years as councillor for District 14, and on Monday, he announced in a news release that he’s seeking the Progressive Conservative nomination in the provincial riding of Sackville-Beaver Bank.

In the news release, Johns, a former teachers assistant and school librarian, says he’s disappointed in Stephen McNeil’s handling of negotiations with teachers.

It’s hard to believe that Stephen McNeil has mismanaged these negotiations so badly that we are now facing the first teachers’ strike in our province’s history,” Johns is quoted.

Johns is also quoted as saying that PC leader “Jamie Baillie gets it,” and he’s “very eager to be a part of his team and particularly support his mental health initiatives, his strong job creation plan, and his desire to restore pride in this great province of ours.”