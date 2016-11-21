Halifax pedestrian taken to hospital after police say she ran into a vehicle
Halifax police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital Sunday evening after “she ran into a vehicle.”
At 5:50 p.m., police say the 22-year-old woman was “running across the street to catch a bus when she ran into a vehicle travelling on Coburg Road.”
She was taken to the QEII Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the people in the vehicle were uninjured. They say the file is still under investigation.